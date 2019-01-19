Overview

Dr. Rose Appel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park.



Dr. Appel works at AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Benmore in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.