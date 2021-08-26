Dr. Rose Archemetre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archemetre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose Archemetre, MD
Overview of Dr. Rose Archemetre, MD
Dr. Rose Archemetre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Radcliff, KY.
Dr. Archemetre's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics75 Nature Trl Ste 3, Radcliff, KY 40160 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics1111 Ring Road Suite 1, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine Pediatrics1360 Rogersville Road, Radcliff, KY 40160 Directions
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Mulberry1009 N Mulberry St, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rose is a doctor of people, not a doctor of time. She really listens, she explains and most importantly she cares!!! God bless Dr. Rose
About Dr. Rose Archemetre, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1922455997
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
