Dr. Rose Ayoob, MD
Dr. Rose Ayoob, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.
Camc Suite 103 and Camc Suite 408 W&c830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 103, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-1552
Marshall Pediatrics1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 3500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Ayoob is simply amazing. She’s the most patient, friendly, and considerate doctor that we’ve ever seen. We wish she could be our entire families general practitioner.
- Pediatric Nephrology
- English
- 1023234879
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
