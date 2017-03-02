Dr. Rose Gowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose Gowen, MD
Overview of Dr. Rose Gowen, MD
Dr. Rose Gowen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gowen works at
Dr. Gowen's Office Locations
Su Clinica105 E Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 831-8338
Su Clinical Familiar1706 Treasure Hills Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 365-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rose Gowen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1912902032
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowen.
