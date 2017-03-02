Overview of Dr. Rose Gowen, MD

Dr. Rose Gowen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gowen works at Su Clinica Familiar in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.