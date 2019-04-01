Overview of Dr. Rose Khavari, MD

Dr. Rose Khavari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Khavari works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.