Dr. Rose King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rose King, MD
Dr. Rose King, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King's Office Locations
- 1 332 Washington St Ste 275, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 235-7730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The most perfect Pediatrician ever! Doctor King is pleasant, concise, punctual, well versed and, well spoken. She is also kind and approachable. One of the many reasons we hold her in such high esteem is because it all comes naturally for her, She is Extraordinary!
About Dr. Rose King, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720075575
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
