Dr. Rose Lapis, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rose Lapis, MD

Dr. Rose Lapis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lapis' Office Locations

    17580 Interstate 45 S Ste 160, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 367-5100
    Texas Childrens Pediatric Associates
    1919 S Braeswood Blvd Fl 5, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 824-6633

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lice
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Shingles
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Tension Headache
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2020
    My son is entering college and is so sorry to leave Dr. Lapis. She has been wonderful and we definitely recommend her. She has a special, gentle way of talking to kids and is so good at diagnosing. We have so much trust in her and appreciate her years of care!
    Nancy Ray (Kyle) — Jul 01, 2020
    About Dr. Rose Lapis, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538161914
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rose Lapis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lapis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lapis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

