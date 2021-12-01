Dr. Rose Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose Lee, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rose Lee, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia-brinton Lake300 Evergreen Dr Ste 140, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 579-3579
- 2 1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2400, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 447-2000
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia, P.C.1 Medical Center Blvd Bldg 1 Ste 400, Chester, PA 19013 Directions (610) 876-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Rose Lee, DO
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany U Hosp-Hahnemann
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
