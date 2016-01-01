Dr. Carrera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose Carrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rose Carrera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Carrera works at
Locations
Rosa F Carrera MD1833 E 13th St Ste 1B, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-4806
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rose Carrera, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568413045
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrera has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carrera speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.