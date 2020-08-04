See All Neurodevelopment Disabilities Doctors in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Rose Merola, MD

Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
2.8 (9)
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rose Merola, MD

Dr. Rose Merola, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.

Dr. Merola works at St Peters Univ Hosp Ped Endo in New Brunswick, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Merola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Peter's University Hospital
    254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 339-7045
  2. 2
    Dr. Rose Merola
    7 Wirt St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 339-7045
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 04, 2020
    We were seen on time and made to feel comfortable from the moment we arrived. Dr. Merola took over 2 hours to carefully evaluate & assess all the areas of concern we had. She was thorough, complete, & direct with me and very caring towards my child. She listened to all my questions and did not interrupt me, guiding me when I wasn't even sure what I needed to ask. That can often be a trigger for long-standing medical professionals and it's an enormous pet peeve of mine. We could not ask for a better visit. We walked out of the appointment much more ready to face a lifetime of care for my child's condition and armed with a manageable pathway to improvement. I have no idea what the basis for the negative reviews here is outside of emotional reaction, but my experience was the complete opposite. It did take over 1 month to get an appointment, but it is very clear to see why. We feel we are in good hands with Dr. Merola and her team.
    Joey Durso — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Rose Merola, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003882606
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Merola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merola works at St Peters Univ Hosp Ped Endo in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Merola’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Merola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merola.

