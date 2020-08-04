Dr. Merola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose Merola, MD
Overview of Dr. Rose Merola, MD
Dr. Rose Merola, MD is a Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
Dr. Merola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Merola's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 339-7045
-
2
Dr. Rose Merola7 Wirt St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 339-7045
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merola?
We were seen on time and made to feel comfortable from the moment we arrived. Dr. Merola took over 2 hours to carefully evaluate & assess all the areas of concern we had. She was thorough, complete, & direct with me and very caring towards my child. She listened to all my questions and did not interrupt me, guiding me when I wasn't even sure what I needed to ask. That can often be a trigger for long-standing medical professionals and it's an enormous pet peeve of mine. We could not ask for a better visit. We walked out of the appointment much more ready to face a lifetime of care for my child's condition and armed with a manageable pathway to improvement. I have no idea what the basis for the negative reviews here is outside of emotional reaction, but my experience was the complete opposite. It did take over 1 month to get an appointment, but it is very clear to see why. We feel we are in good hands with Dr. Merola and her team.
About Dr. Rose Merola, MD
- Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003882606
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merola accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merola works at
Dr. Merola speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Merola. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.