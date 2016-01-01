Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nikravesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO
Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific.
Dr. Nikravesh works at
Dr. Nikravesh's Office Locations
-
1
Affordable Los Angeles Psychiatrist8265 W Sunset Blvd Ste 204, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 375-0950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1720222847
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nikravesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nikravesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nikravesh works at
Dr. Nikravesh has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nikravesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nikravesh speaks Persian.
Dr. Nikravesh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikravesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nikravesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nikravesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.