Overview

Dr. Rose Paiva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Paiva works at MDVIP - Reno, Nevada in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.