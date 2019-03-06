Overview of Dr. Rose Trowbridge, MD

Dr. Rose Trowbridge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Trowbridge works at Pediatric Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery Associates in Tampa, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Clearwater, FL, St Petersburg, FL, Odessa, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.