Dr. Rose Trowbridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rose Trowbridge, MD
Dr. Rose Trowbridge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Trowbridge's Office Locations
Tampa Office4726 N Habana Ave Ste 204, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (727) 329-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Surgery Centers10080 Balaye Run Dr, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (727) 329-5400
Sarasota Office5911 N Honore Ave Ste 116, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (727) 329-5400
Clearwater Office1700 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste B1, Clearwater, FL 33759 Directions (727) 329-5400
St Petersburg Office601 5th St S, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 329-5400
Pediatric Surgery Center - Odessa14111 State Road 54, Odessa, FL 33556 Directions (813) 343-5690
Pediatric Otolaryngology Head & Nec239 2nd Ave S Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 329-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Trowbridge was fantastic - really listened to our needs, and did a great job with my daughter's surgery. I would definitely recommend her. Also, the office is super clean, efficient, and if we had any wait, it was less than 10 min.
About Dr. Rose Trowbridge, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205008646
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
