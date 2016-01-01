See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Rose Turba, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Green Bay, WI
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rose Turba, MD

Dr. Rose Turba, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Turba works at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Lipedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
    1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipedema
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Lipedema
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rose Turba, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124046883
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern U/Rehab Inst Chicago
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rose Turba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turba works at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Turba’s profile.

    Dr. Turba has seen patients for Lipedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Turba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

