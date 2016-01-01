See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Roselyn Dinsay, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
2.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roselyn Dinsay, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Dinsay works at Jocylane Dinsay Rn Np Inc in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jocylane Dinsay Rn Np Inc
    435 Arden Ave Ste 360, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 246-7245
  2. 2
    35 Arden Ave Ste 340, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Infertility Evaluation
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Mastodynia
Infertility Evaluation
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Mastodynia

Treatment frequency



Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Roselyn Dinsay, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861464612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roselyn Dinsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dinsay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dinsay works at Jocylane Dinsay Rn Np Inc in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dinsay’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinsay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinsay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

