Dr. Roselyn Dinsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roselyn Dinsay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roselyn Dinsay, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Dinsay works at
Locations
-
1
Jocylane Dinsay Rn Np Inc435 Arden Ave Ste 360, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 246-7245
- 2 35 Arden Ave Ste 340, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinsay?
About Dr. Roselyn Dinsay, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1861464612
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinsay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinsay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinsay works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinsay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.