Overview of Dr. Roselyne Vutien, MD

Dr. Roselyne Vutien, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Vutien works at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.