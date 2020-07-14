See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Rosemaria Gennuso, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rosemaria Gennuso, MD

Dr. Rosemaria Gennuso, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Hospital For Sick Chldn|The Hospital for Sick Children - Toronto Ontario Canada

Dr. Gennuso works at Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gennuso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio
    4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 206-7437
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Children's Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydrocephalus
Spina Bifida
Brain Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Spina Bifida
Brain Surgery

Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neural Tube Defect Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 14, 2020
    Everyone was helpful and taking COVID-19 precautions with regards to cleaning,opening doors for patients, and pre-screen. Very please with the Dr. And Staff. I feel very pleased and at ease with our plan of treatment moving forward. The only thing I would suggest is not having people sign in. Everyone was using the same pen.
    Gracie — Jul 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rosemaria Gennuso, MD
    About Dr. Rosemaria Gennuso, MD

    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093771297
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital For Sick Chldn|The Hospital for Sick Children - Toronto Ontario Canada
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine - New York NY
    • Mt Sinai School Med|Mt Sinai School of Medicine - New York NY
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosemaria Gennuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gennuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gennuso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gennuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gennuso works at Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gennuso’s profile.

    Dr. Gennuso has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gennuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gennuso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gennuso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gennuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gennuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

