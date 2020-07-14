Dr. Rosemaria Gennuso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gennuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemaria Gennuso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rosemaria Gennuso, MD
Dr. Rosemaria Gennuso, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Hospital For Sick Chldn|The Hospital for Sick Children - Toronto Ontario Canada
Dr. Gennuso works at
Dr. Gennuso's Office Locations
Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7437Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Children's Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gennuso?
Everyone was helpful and taking COVID-19 precautions with regards to cleaning,opening doors for patients, and pre-screen. Very please with the Dr. And Staff. I feel very pleased and at ease with our plan of treatment moving forward. The only thing I would suggest is not having people sign in. Everyone was using the same pen.
About Dr. Rosemaria Gennuso, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1093771297
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Sick Chldn|The Hospital for Sick Children - Toronto Ontario Canada
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine - New York NY
- Mt Sinai School Med|Mt Sinai School of Medicine - New York NY
- Neurosurgery
