Dr. Rosemarie Brueggeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosemarie Brueggeman, MD
Dr. Rosemarie Brueggeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Brueggeman's Office Locations
Mequon Office1249 W Liebau Rd Ste 102, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 243-3001
Airport Office2000 E Layton Ave Ste 110, Saint Francis, WI 53235 Directions (262) 243-3001
Eye Physician Associates Sc2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 140, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-8725
Dr K F Nassif & Assoc. Sc10625 W North Ave Ste 200, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 385-8725
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Attentive, not rushed, very knowledgeable and clear. Great bedside manner! Been seeing Dr B for many years and was able to diagnose elderly mothers eye condition within min. Can’t say enough great things about Dr B. Phenomenal!!!!
About Dr. Rosemarie Brueggeman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1306825674
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brueggeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brueggeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brueggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brueggeman has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brueggeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brueggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brueggeman.
