Overview of Dr. Rosemarie Caillier, DPM

Dr. Rosemarie Caillier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Northport, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Caillier works at Rosemarie Caillier DPM PC in Northport, AL with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.