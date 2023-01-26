Dr. Rosemarie Filart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemarie Filart, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosemarie Filart, MD
Dr. Rosemarie Filart, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Pain Management, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Spinal Injury Medicine. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine.
Dr. Filart works at
Dr. Filart's Office Locations
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 210, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 941-4004Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not only has Dr Filart restored my faith in drs but she’s forever changed my life and the way I approach medicine. I’ve been chronically ill for 8 years and after working w/her I am so much closer to getting the last of my diagnoses and on track to a healthier life balance. She’s incredibly kind and helped me feel heard for the first time in a long time! Highly recommend, especially if you have connective tissue issues.
About Dr. Rosemarie Filart, MD
- Pain Management
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kessler Institution For Rehabilitation
- Baylor Coll Med
- Univ Ct
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Spinal Injury Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filart accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Filart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.