Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ingleton works at
Locations
-
1
Ingleton Dermatology14 E 4th St Rm 505, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 288-6133Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ingleton?
Dr. Ingleton and her staff are amazing! She’s patient and always takes the time to answer all of my questions. I follow the skin regimen that she created specifically for me like the Bible. I don’t waste my time and money scanning store shelves for products designed for everyone. I always receive great compliments on my skin and wouldn’t trust anyone else! Best dermatologist ever!!!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1366414567
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College|Beth Israel Med Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingleton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingleton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingleton works at
Dr. Ingleton has seen patients for Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.