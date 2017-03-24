Overview of Dr. Rosemarie Newman, MD

Dr. Rosemarie Newman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.