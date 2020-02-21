Dr. Rosemarie Romain-Tyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romain-Tyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemarie Romain-Tyson, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosemarie Romain-Tyson, MD
Dr. Rosemarie Romain-Tyson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Romain-Tyson's Office Locations
Center for Behavioral Medicine1000 E 24th St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 965-1158
Vellore Kirubakaran M D P A4121 W 83rd St Ste 254, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 381-7500
Bee Well Psychiatric Associates LLC7050 W 107th St Ste 10, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 548-3734
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen her for years and she truly helps me, as far as providing me with appropriate medication for my bipolar 2 disorder and ptsd. She is a no frills kind of doctor who gets straight to the point. I would recommend her.
About Dr. Rosemarie Romain-Tyson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780697086
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
