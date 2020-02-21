See All Psychiatrists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Rosemarie Romain-Tyson, MD

Psychiatry
1.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rosemarie Romain-Tyson, MD

Dr. Rosemarie Romain-Tyson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Romain-Tyson works at Center for Behavioral Medicine in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Prairie Village, KS and Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romain-Tyson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Behavioral Medicine
    1000 E 24th St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 965-1158
  2. 2
    Vellore Kirubakaran M D P A
    4121 W 83rd St Ste 254, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 381-7500
  3. 3
    Bee Well Psychiatric Associates LLC
    7050 W 107th St Ste 10, Overland Park, KS 66212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 548-3734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 21, 2020
    I have seen her for years and she truly helps me, as far as providing me with appropriate medication for my bipolar 2 disorder and ptsd. She is a no frills kind of doctor who gets straight to the point. I would recommend her.
    JJ — Feb 21, 2020
    About Dr. Rosemarie Romain-Tyson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780697086
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosemarie Romain-Tyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romain-Tyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romain-Tyson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romain-Tyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Romain-Tyson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romain-Tyson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romain-Tyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romain-Tyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

