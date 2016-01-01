Dr. Rosemary Agostini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agostini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemary Agostini, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosemary Agostini, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Agostini works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Bellevue Medical Center11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agostini?
About Dr. Rosemary Agostini, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275564155
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agostini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agostini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agostini works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Agostini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agostini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agostini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agostini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.