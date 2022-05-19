Dr. Rosemary Didier, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Didier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemary Didier, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosemary Didier, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Didier works at
Locations
Lee Vista Dental8624 Lee Vista Blvd Ste 2, Orlando, FL 32829 Directions (407) 863-0337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone at Lee Vista Dental are very patient. They treat you like you are their only patient. It's very clean. You don't have to wait long. Dr. Didier and her staff are the best. They put you at ease. I highly recommend Lee Vista Dental.
About Dr. Rosemary Didier, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1053834432
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Didier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Didier accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Didier works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Didier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
