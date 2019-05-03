See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Merritt Island, FL
Dr. Rosemary Laird, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.6 (10)
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rosemary Laird, MD

Dr. Rosemary Laird, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Laird works at Health First Aging Institute in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laird's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Health First Medical Group LLC
    220 S Courtenay Pkwy Ste B, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 868-5815
  2. 2
    Health First Aging Institute
    3661 S Babcock St Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 434-7611
  3. 3
    AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Dundee
    1933 Dundee Dr, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 622-2647

Hospital Affiliations
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 03, 2019
    Thorough and kind! What a great place to have as a support for an aging parent
    — May 03, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Rosemary Laird, MD
    About Dr. Rosemary Laird, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407856131
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago Hosps
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laird has seen patients for Anxiety, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Laird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

