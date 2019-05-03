Overview of Dr. Rosemary Laird, MD

Dr. Rosemary Laird, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Laird works at Health First Aging Institute in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL and Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.