Dr. Laird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosemary Laird, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rosemary Laird, MD
Dr. Rosemary Laird, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Laird works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Laird's Office Locations
-
1
Health First Medical Group LLC220 S Courtenay Pkwy Ste B, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 868-5815
-
2
Health First Aging Institute3661 S Babcock St Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7611
-
3
AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Dundee1933 Dundee Dr, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 622-2647
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laird?
Thorough and kind! What a great place to have as a support for an aging parent
About Dr. Rosemary Laird, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1407856131
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hosps
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laird accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laird works at
Dr. Laird has seen patients for Anxiety, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Laird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.