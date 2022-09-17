Overview

Dr. Rosemary Maduka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Storrs Mansfield, CT. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Windham Hospital.



Dr. Maduka works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Storrs Mansfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.