Dr. Rosemary Nowins, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosemary Nowins, MD
Dr. Rosemary Nowins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Nowins' Office Locations
- 1 3340 Topaz St Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 272-1551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nowins is an excellent doctor, more importantly she is very helpful, patient and understanding .The doctor has been my primary doctor for 25 years and I could not be more pleased with her demeanor and knowledge .
About Dr. Rosemary Nowins, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831239524
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Nowins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowins speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.