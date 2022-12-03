Dr. Rosemary Olivero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemary Olivero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rosemary Olivero, MD
Dr. Rosemary Olivero, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University (Feinberg SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Olivero works at
Dr. Olivero's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She was excellent- she listened to me, believed me, and took great notes to share with the care team
About Dr. Rosemary Olivero, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center (GME)
- Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (GME)|Ann &amp; Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (GME)
- UPMC Medical Education (GME)
- Northwestern University (Feinberg SOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Olivero speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.