Overview of Dr. Rosemary Olivero, MD

Dr. Rosemary Olivero, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University (Feinberg SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Olivero works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Infectious Disease) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.