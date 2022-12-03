See All Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Rosemary Olivero, MD

Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rosemary Olivero, MD

Dr. Rosemary Olivero, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University (Feinberg SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Olivero works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Infectious Disease) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olivero's Office Locations

    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 4150, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 (616) 267-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    She was excellent- she listened to me, believed me, and took great notes to share with the care team
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Rosemary Olivero, MD

    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679749378
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Medical Center (GME)
    Residency
    • Ann &amp; Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (GME)|Ann &amp;amp; Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (GME)
    Internship
    • UPMC Medical Education (GME)
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University (Feinberg SOM)
