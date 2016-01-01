Dr. Rosemary Soave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemary Soave, MD
Overview of Dr. Rosemary Soave, MD
Dr. Rosemary Soave, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Soave works at
Dr. Soave's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine - Infectious Diseases1305 York Avenue 4th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soave?
About Dr. Rosemary Soave, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1366539454
Education & Certifications
- J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soave has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soave accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soave works at
Dr. Soave has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.