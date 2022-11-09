See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Rosemary Sousa, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rosemary Sousa, MD

Dr. Rosemary Sousa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Adenomyosis and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sousa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    125 E Maxwell St, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-0005
  2. 2
    Samaritan Hospital
    310 S Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-0005
  3. 3
    UK Healthcare -General Internal Medicine & Geriatrics
    217 Elm Tree Ln, Lexington, KY 40507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 257-8801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Gestational Diabetes
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I was nervous to switch from my existing OBGYN to Dr. Sousa. However, Dr. Sousa was friendly, knowledgeable, and listened to all of my concerns without judgement or interrupting. I've never felt better leaving the OBGYN's office!
    Haley — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rosemary Sousa, MD
    About Dr. Rosemary Sousa, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497160261
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

