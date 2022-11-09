Overview of Dr. Rosemary Sousa, MD

Dr. Rosemary Sousa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Adenomyosis and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.