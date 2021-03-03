Overview of Dr. Rosendo Collazo, DO

Dr. Rosendo Collazo, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|NOVA Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine Florida).



Dr. Collazo works at Baptist Health Primary Care in Homestead, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.