Overview of Dr. Roshan Kotha, MD

Dr. Roshan Kotha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Kotha works at Kotha Kotha & Kotha Mds in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.