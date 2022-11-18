Overview

Dr. Roshan Mathew, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal Acadamy Of Higher Education and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Mathew works at Advanced Cardiology in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.