Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morbia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD
Overview of Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD
Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morbia works at
Dr. Morbia's Office Locations
-
1
Magee-Rosenblum Plastic Surgery300 Medical Pkwy Ste 316, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-0047
- 2 3920 Bridge Rd Ste 301, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 547-0047
- 3 2829 SHORE DR, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Directions (757) 496-5556
-
4
New Century Hospice - Suffolk1037 Champions Way Ste 600, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 997-7877Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morbia?
Dr Morbi removed a mole from the side of my nose. He said I may have a slight scar. He was great and it healed up in about 5 days and after a few months it faded. I covered it up with foundation after 1 week and it was not even noticeable. After a year, I can't even see where the stitches were. He was kind and very confident - I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1992021166
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morbia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morbia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morbia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morbia works at
Dr. Morbia has seen patients for Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morbia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morbia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morbia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morbia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morbia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.