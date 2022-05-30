Overview of Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD

Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Morbia works at Magee Rosenblum Plastic Surgery in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.