Dr. Prabhu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roshan Prabhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roshan Prabhu, MD
Dr. Roshan Prabhu, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Prabhu works at
Dr. Prabhu's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2536
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prabhu?
He treated my brain tumor and was without a doubt the best doctor I've had. He genuinely cares about his patients and is able to get that across in his communication style. I am sure his patients have better outcomes because of that. I wasn't even sure I wanted to have treatment, but he made me feel confident in his abilities. I am 6 years out and so far so good.
About Dr. Roshan Prabhu, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871751420
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prabhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prabhu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prabhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prabhu works at
Dr. Prabhu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prabhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prabhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.