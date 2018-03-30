Dr. Raja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roshan Raja, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roshan Raja, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
1
Valley Health Center Bascom750 S Bascom Ave Ste 130, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5940
2
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-4750Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Child Neurology Specialists2821 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 920-0290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Raja is one of the best neurologists I have ever met. My family has a long time history of using neurologists without much success. Dr Raja is professional and not scared to tackle hard cases. He has taken great care of my son and helped him greatly.
About Dr. Roshan Raja, DO
- Pediatric Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Raja. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raja.
