Dr. Roshan Razik, MD
Dr. Roshan Razik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-8270
- 2 1 Akron General Ave Ste 341, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-6000
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
It's rare to find a physician like Dr. Razik. I've had chronic GI issues for years. Have seen many GI doctors in the past. I'm so glad I found Dr. Razik 5 years ago. He is very knowledgeable and personable and makes me feel at ease .... important when you have to discuss GI issues! He has a very busy practice and it's no secret why he's so popular... Literally everyone wants to see him. So it does make for a long wait at times. But it's worth it. His staff is great. His bedside manner is the best. I wish I had found him sooner!
About Dr. Roshan Razik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1306353347
- University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Toronto Hospitals
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Razik works at
