Overview

Dr. Roshan Razik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Razik works at Akron Surgery Center Providers in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.