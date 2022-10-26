Overview of Dr. Roshan Sher Ali, MD

Dr. Roshan Sher Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Sher Ali works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.