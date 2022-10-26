Dr. Roshan Sher Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roshan Sher Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Roshan Sher Ali, MD
Dr. Roshan Sher Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Sher Ali's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 310, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Staff and doctor very personable. Dr was understanding and put forth changes in my medicine along with a little lifestyle changes.
About Dr. Roshan Sher Ali, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sher Ali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sher Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sher Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sher Ali speaks Hindi and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sher Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sher Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.