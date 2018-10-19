Dr. Rajapaksa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roshini Rajapaksa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roshini Rajapaksa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Went for colonoscopy. Good listener, answered all my questions patiently.
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609869023
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Rajapaksa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajapaksa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajapaksa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajapaksa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajapaksa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajapaksa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.