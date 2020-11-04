Overview of Dr. Rosiane Roeder, MD

Dr. Rosiane Roeder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Roeder works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.