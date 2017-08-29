Overview of Dr. Roslyn Einbinder, MD

Dr. Roslyn Einbinder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Einbinder works at ROSLYN P EINBINDER, MD in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.