Dr. Roslyn Einbinder, MD

Neurology
2.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roslyn Einbinder, MD

Dr. Roslyn Einbinder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Einbinder works at ROSLYN P EINBINDER, MD in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Einbinder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roslyn P Einbinder, MD
    60 Temple St Ste 4E, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 562-4088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wada Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Sudoscan
Wada Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Sudoscan

Wada Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Roslyn Einbinder, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134210289
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.