Dr. Roslyn Mallory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roslyn Mallory, MD
Overview of Dr. Roslyn Mallory, MD
Dr. Roslyn Mallory, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine - Washington DC and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Mallory works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mallory's Office Locations
-
1
All About Women OBGYN70 Doctors Dr, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 220-6771Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 12:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallory?
I felt heard and she’s helped me more than she probably knows. She cares and goes above and beyond to try and help you find solutions. I wish she could be my primary. So thankful for her.
About Dr. Roslyn Mallory, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871771410
Education & Certifications
- York Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program
- York Hospital - York
- Howard University College of Medicine - Washington DC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallory works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.