Dr. Roslyn Stahl, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roslyn Stahl, MD

Dr. Roslyn Stahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Stahl works at Somerset Ophthalmology Assocs in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Stahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roopinder K. Grewal MD LLC
    49 Veronica Ave Ste 204, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 565-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Iridocyclitis

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bilateral Cataracts Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Closed-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Open-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Devon Health
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roslyn Stahl, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104944859
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University
    • University Michigan
    • Saint Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roslyn Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stahl works at Somerset Ophthalmology Assocs in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Stahl’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

