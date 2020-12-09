Dr. Roslyn Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roslyn Stahl, MD
Overview of Dr. Roslyn Stahl, MD
Dr. Roslyn Stahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Stahl's Office Locations
Roopinder K. Grewal MD LLC49 Veronica Ave Ste 204, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 565-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wish you were closer, I hate loosing you because of distance. Highly respected your services. Need someone like you near my area.
About Dr. Roslyn Stahl, MD
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- University Michigan
- Saint Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
