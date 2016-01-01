Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Ross Anderson, MD
Dr. Ross Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
1
Urology Nevada Ltd Drs Drew Freeman Garey-sage Goode Hald Kanllos5560 Kietzke Ln Bldg A, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 322-7811
2
Northern Nevada Medical Center2375 E Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89434 Directions (775) 322-7811
3
Western Pathology At St Marys Reg Med Ctr235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 322-7811
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ross Anderson, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1407275209
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
