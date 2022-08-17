See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ross Bremner, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ross Bremner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Usc University Hospital

Dr. Bremner works at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Esophageal Cancer and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Family Health Center
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 500, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia
Esophageal Cancer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 17, 2022
    I had esophageal cancer a year ago and looked for a team to treat my stage 3 cancer. After reviewing 2 top choices we decided on Dr Bremner. He reviewed how it would be done and with the help of St Josephs cancer center I spent a year getting better Dr Bremner saved my life and I can't thank him enough. In my opinion he is the best.
    James — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Ross Bremner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205849429
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
