Dr. Ross Bremner, MD
Dr. Ross Bremner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Usc University Hospital
Mercy Family Health Center, 500 W Thomas Rd Ste 500, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Hospital Affiliations
St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CRS
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I had esophageal cancer a year ago and looked for a team to treat my stage 3 cancer. After reviewing 2 top choices we decided on Dr Bremner. He reviewed how it would be done and with the help of St Josephs cancer center I spent a year getting better Dr Bremner saved my life and I can't thank him enough. In my opinion he is the best.
General Surgery
English, Afrikaans
- 1205849429
Usc University Hospital
University of Southern California School of Medicine
Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Bremner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bremner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bremner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bremner has seen patients for Hernia, Esophageal Cancer and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).
Dr. Bremner speaks Afrikaans.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bremner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bremner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bremner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.