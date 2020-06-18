Overview of Dr. Ross Bunch, MD

Dr. Ross Bunch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bunch works at My Medical Makeover in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Breast Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.