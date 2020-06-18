See All Plastic Surgeons in Tuscaloosa, AL
Dr. Ross Bunch, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.1 (24)
Map Pin Small Tuscaloosa, AL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ross Bunch, MD

Dr. Ross Bunch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bunch works at My Medical Makeover in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Breast Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bunch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    My Medical Makeover
    1847 Commons North Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 349-0049
  2. 2
    Whatley Health Services Inc
    809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 759-7111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dch Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 18, 2020
    Dr Bunch is an amazing surgeon, and his staff is incredible. I was injured badly in an accident when I was 18, and had multiple facial fractures. I had some bad work done by a surgeon in Denver. When I moved here to Tuscaloosa, I tried multiple plastic surgeons, and the only one willing to help me was Dr Bunch. He not only fixed what the previous Dr had botched, but he has done several other procedures to make my scars barely noticeable. He is a very caring person, and I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a plastic surgeon. He is the best!
    Christi Hall — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Ross Bunch, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598728925
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross Bunch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bunch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bunch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bunch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bunch works at My Medical Makeover in Tuscaloosa, AL. View the full address on Dr. Bunch’s profile.

    Dr. Bunch has seen patients for Wound Repair, Breast Reduction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

