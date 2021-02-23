Dr. Ross Chod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Chod, MD
Overview of Dr. Ross Chod, MD
Dr. Ross Chod, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Chod works at
Dr. Chod's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Specialists of Colorado Pllc1444 S Potomac St Ste 175, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 298-9410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chod?
Dr. Chod on me after emergency visit to Swedish medical centers ER for a possible detached retina. His expertise and thoroughness were top notch and coupled with his compassion and patience in explaining in layman‘s terms what was happening to my eye and the treatment going forward was invaluable and comforting. You will be in great, capable hands with Dr. Ross Chod.
About Dr. Ross Chod, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1801158548
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chod works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.