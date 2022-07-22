Overview of Dr. Ross Cohen, DPM

Dr. Ross Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at The Foot & Ankle Center of Maryland in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.