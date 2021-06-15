Overview of Dr. Ross Dawkins, MD

Dr. Ross Dawkins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They completed their residency with University of Alabama at Birmingham



Dr. Dawkins works at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.